Man's body found in dumpster in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's body was found in a dumpster on Antoine Drive and Tidwell Road in northwest Houston.



It happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday, according to a tweet from Houston Police. Police believe the body belongs to a young Hispanic or black male.

Neighbors say the trash was picked up early in the morning, so they believe the body may have been dumped shortly after.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates no obvious signs of trauma.

