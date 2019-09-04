Man's body found in dumpster in northwest Houston

HPD homicide is en route to a report of a deceased person found at 5625 Antoine about 9:15 a.m. today. No other information is available at this time. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 4, 2019
It happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday, according to a tweet from Houston Police. Police believe the body belongs to a young Hispanic or black male.
Neighbors say the trash was picked up early in the morning, so they believe the body may have been dumped shortly after.
Police say their preliminary investigation indicates no obvious signs of trauma.
RELATED: Mom claims toilet cleaner spill killed her 5-year-old: police