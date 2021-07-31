Sheriff's video diary shows arrest after manhunt of sexual assault suspect in Trinity County

TRINITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An intense manhunt ended with the arrest of a Trinity County man who deputies say had been on the run for days.Sheriff Woody Wallace of Trinity County released a portion of his video diary to Facebook after the arrest of Scott Hunter Colley.Wallace said he had been documenting the days leading up to the arrest to give residents updates on the manhunt.Authorities said they've been trying to track Colley down since July 29. Deputies said Colley had a warrant out for his arrest and was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, an unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as evading arrest with a vehicle."This scumbag is on his way to prison for the rest of his life," Wallace said on video.According to officials, Colley was reportedly holding a woman against her will inside a house on Friday before deputies say he fled to a field near Trinity Animal Clinic on FM 356. Deputies said he was also armed with a shotgun when the search began.A responding officer said he was able to conceal Colley to a location as he waited for other officers to arrive and assist with the arrest.Wallace said Colley was initially in prison for life before being placed on parole for his crime. Wallace said Colley ended up committing the same crime that caused his previous arrest.