Memorial Villages police search for potentially armed suspect who fled traffic stop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a potentially armed suspect who escaped from a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Native American man with black hair wearing all-black clothing.

At about 3:45 a.m., Memorial Villages police reported that the suspect fled on foot in the 1000 block of River Bend Drive towards Buffalo Bayou.

After searching the area, police said they cleared the perimeter but did not locate the fugitive.

Authorities are still patrolling the area and have urged residents to report suspicious persons or activity to their dispatch at 713-365-3700.