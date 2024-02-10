La Marque police officer pays $5K bond for solicitation of prostitution charge, court records show

Police say the La Marque police officer was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with solicitation of prostitution. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to police.

Police say the La Marque police officer was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with solicitation of prostitution. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to police.

Police say the La Marque police officer was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with solicitation of prostitution. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to police.

Police say the La Marque police officer was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with solicitation of prostitution. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A La Marque police officer found himself on the wrong side of the law when Houston police accused him of trying to pay an undercover officer for sex.

Mandella Mosley, 32, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with solicitation of prostitution. In Texas, that charge has been a felony since 2021.

Police say he offered an officer with the Houston Police Department's Vice Division $60 in exchange for oral sex.

Eyewitness News knocked at Mosley's Humble home, but no one came to the door.

The La Marque Police Department posted several pictures of Mosley in January 2023 when it was welcoming him to the force.

The department referred ABC13 to Houston police for details of his arrest, but said he's been placed on administrative leave.

Houston police referred Eyewitness News to court documents, which didn't specify how the topic of paying for sex came up or whether he was wearing his La Marque police uniform and driving his La Marque patrol car at the time.

Mosley paid his $5,000 bond and was released from jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

For updates on this story, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.