Former Oak Ridge North police officer arrested on child pornography charges

OAK RIDGE NORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- An Oak Ridge North police officer was fired from his position after his arrest on charges of child pornography.

Patrick James Hosford, 25, was arrested as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to a statement from the mayor of Oak Ridge North. Hosford is accused of possession of child pornography.

He was immediately terminated from the police department of Oak Ridge North on Wednesday. Hosford joined the force there on October 30, 2024, according to the statement.

Prior to that, Hosford was hired in July 2023 by the Conroe Police Department and attended their police academy. According to the Conroe PD, Hosford went through the Conroe PD field training program after graduating from the academy, but did not meet their standards. Hosford resigned in July 2024. Hosford was not under investigation while employed with the Conroe Police Department.

The Oak Ridge North police department is conducting an internal review of their computer systems to determine if any city systems were used to transmit or receive illegal material.