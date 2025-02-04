Third victim dies in 2024 crash involving Missouri City police officer

The man sitting in the back of ex-Missouri City PD officer Blademir Viveros' car during a deadly crash has died from complications with his injuries.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man found in the back of a Missouri City police officer's car hours after a deadly crash in June 2024 has died.

Michael Hawkins died on Jan. 10 from complications with his injuries. He was paralyzed from the crash, according to those close to him.

Blademir Viveros, the former Missouri City Police Officer, is charged with his death, as well as the deaths of Angela Stewart, 53, and her 16-year-old son Mason Stewart.

Missouri City police said at the time of the crash that Viveros was headed to a robbery call at the time. He was driving on Cartwright toward the Texas Parkway.

Mason, who was celebrating his birthday that day, pulled out of the Dollar Tree parking lot and was hit by Viveros.

Hours into working the crash, police realized Hawkins was in the backseat of Viveros' patrol car.

ABC13 spoke to Hawkins' caretaker at the nearby group home where he was living. She said she called the police that night because his behavior was unusual, and officers decided to take him into custody.

According to the department, responding to a call with someone in the backseat of a patrol unit is a violation of the Missouri City Police Department's policy.

Viveros was terminated and later charged criminally.

Initially, he was charged with two counts of manslaughter and a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. All three charges are second-degree felonies, and he could have been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Last week, a grand jury re-indicted Viveros on three counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, which is a first-degree felony. If he is found guilty, the former officer could face up to life in prison.

"The gravity of the facts surrounding the deaths in this case, we thought it was more appropriate to charge as first-degree rather than a second-degree," Alison Baimbridge, the chief of vehicular crimes for the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, said. "The passing of our third victim did play a role in the reconsideration of the appropriate charges."

Viveros is currently out on bond. When he was initially charged, his bond was set at $500,000. In December, it was determined that he violated the alcohol, drug, and driving conditions, and his bond was raised to $650,000. He posted it.

Baimbridge said they plan to ask a judge later this month to increase his bond amount because the charges were upgraded.

