Detention officer accused of improper sexual activity with inmate at Montgomery County Jail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A detention officer is accused of having improper sexual activities with an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said detention officer Oscar Vasquez was arrested and charged with a felony of improper sexual activity with a person in custody.

On Feb. 21, detectives initiated a criminal investigation into Vasquez for the allegations, prompting his resignation.

The sheriff's office said Vazquez was immediately suspended after what was discovered from the investigation.

"I have spent years investigating public integrity cases and holding people accountable for violating the public's trust, and I will hold employees accountable for their actions. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated. Individuals in our jail also deserve protection, and any violation of their rights will be met with swift and decisive action," Sheriff Doolittle said.

The sheriff's office had employed Vasquez for six years.

"The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency. Our agency's core values of Service, Teamwork, Accountability, and Respect will never waver," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office noted that the investigation was initiated in alignment with these values.