HCSO: 19-year-old manager kills robbery suspect after being stabbed twice at Channelview game room

The 19-year-old game room manager told deputies he was stabbed twice by the suspected robber, which led to the deadly shooting.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected robber was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at an illegal game room in the Channelview area early Saturday, according to deputies.

At about 1 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to a shooting at an illegal game room located at 240 Dell Dale Street.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a 19-year-old manager that had been stabbed at least twice.

Deputies believe the manager got stabbed while trying to stop a man from robbing the game room and fired two shots, killing the suspect.

The 19-year-old, deputies said, was taken to the hospital and is recovering from the stab wounds.

According to deputies, there were customers inside the business at the time of the incident.

Investigators said they are trying to locate the business owner of the illegal game room.