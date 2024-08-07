Worker fires at suspects during attempted robbery at Bank of America ATM in Cypress area, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An attempted ATM robbery in the Cypress area is under federal investigation Wednesday after a worker allegedly fired at a group of suspects.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at the Bank of America near Barker Cypress Road.

SkyEye video shows crime scene tape surrounding the back of the building and around the ATM. That's where deputies learned workers were approached by three or four suspects who claimed to have guns and tried to rob them of their ATM trays.

One worker reportedly fired at the suspects, who then fled southbound on Barker Cypress.

Deputies said no one was hit by the gunfire and added that the robbery suspects did not get away with anything.

The FBI task force is the lead on the investigation.

