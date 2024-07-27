Police looking for suspect after bystander shot during robbery outside north Houston bar, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was caught in the crossfire of a robbery outside a north Houston bar early on Saturday.

Houston Police Department investigators said a suspect was robbing another man outside the bar on East Tidwell near the North Freeway at about 2 a.m.

Police said the robbery victim was in the parking lot when the suspect approached him and tried to take his necklace.

The robbery victim tried to drive off, but the suspect opened fire, hitting a man who happened to be walking about 100 yards away.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said they are still looking for the shooter.

Right now, investigators don't have a description of the suspect or the vehicle they may have been driving.

