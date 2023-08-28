HPD investigating man's deadly stabbing on Pierce Street in downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man with multiple stab wounds was found unresponsive in downtown and later pronounced dead, according to Houston police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Police said a witness saw the victim stumble into the middle of Pierce Street and Main Street at about noon on Saturday.

The man was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim's identity, and there is also no known suspect description.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.