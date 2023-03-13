Authorities searching for man accused of setting fire at Walmart in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who allegedly started a fire at a Walmart in northeast Harris County last month is now wanted by police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

Authorities need help identifying a suspect they say was involved in a commercial fire on Feb. 18 at the Walmart at 13750 East Freeway.

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office investigators determined that the suspect ignited a flammable liquid inside the store, causing approximately $5,000 worth of damage.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony charges or an arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

SEE ALSO: Man mad at family sparked NW Houston fire that tore through 16 apartments, document states