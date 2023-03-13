WATCH LIVE

Authorities searching for man accused of setting fire at Walmart in northeast Harris County

Monday, March 13, 2023 10:09PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who allegedly started a fire at a Walmart in northeast Harris County last month is now wanted by police.

Authorities need help identifying a suspect they say was involved in a commercial fire on Feb. 18 at the Walmart at 13750 East Freeway.

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office investigators determined that the suspect ignited a flammable liquid inside the store, causing approximately $5,000 worth of damage.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony charges or an arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

