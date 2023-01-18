3 men accused of stealing from ATM after busting through NE Houston store's glass door with crowbar

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects forcing the store clerk to the ground while the other two men pry open the ATM and steal cash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New video from police shows three burglars storming a convenience store in northeast Houston, going straight for the ATM.

The wanted suspects stole cash and took off from the store located at 6200 South Lake Houston Parkway on New Year's Eve, according to Houston police.

The aggravated robbery happened around 4 a.m., police said. Surveillance video shows one of the three suspects breaking the glass front door with a crowbar.

The suspects then enter the store, and two of the suspects immediately run to the ATM and begin to pry it open, the video shows. Meanwhile, the third suspect forces the store clerk to the ground.

You can watch the surveillance footage in the video player above.

Police said the suspects stole an unknown amount of money from the ATM before fleeing in an unknown direction.

HPD described the three suspects only as Black males. Their approximate ages were unknown. The first suspect, who used the crowbar, wore a black jacket and red pants with a white stripe. The second suspect wore black clothing, and the third suspect wore a red jacket and red pants, HPD said.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.