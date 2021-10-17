sex abuse against children

Fugitive wanted for sex offense of a child may be roaming the woods in Trinity Co., sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

Fugitive wanted for sex offense of a child is evading arrest: sheriff

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Trinity County are in pursuit of a man out of Harris County who they say is wanted for a sex offense crime involving a child.

Officials say they're searching for the man who is currently evading arrest in the Glendale area of Trinity County.



According to Sheriff Woody Wallace, the fugitive was able to get a two-hour head start over authorities. He's believed to be somewhere in the woods.

The situation unfolded after a Houston County trooper said he attempted to stop a vehicle that was registered to 35-year-old Elliot Caldwell Jr. The manhunt began after the driver, believed to be Caldwell, refused to stop.

Wallace said when Caldwell entered Trinity County, officials were able to deploy spikes in efforts to stop his vehicle.

When the tires were completely deflated, the fugitive reportedly started running on foot, leaving behind his hat and cell phone. When law enforcement officers obtained his cell phone, they say a caller, who said she was Caldwell's ex-wife, confirmed his identity.

"Who in their right mind would come to Trinity County and jump out of their car, and run from the police?" Wallace asked. "Not a good area to run. We will chase this guy into the gates of hell if we have to. We're going to catch him."

Wallace said residents in the Glendale area should be aware of TDC pack dogs that are searching for the fugitive. If you see a dog involved in the search, Wallace says do not run. Instead, he advises neighbors to stay indoors until this man has been detained.

Wallace also said it's not clear if the suspect is armed at this time, but they're considering him armed and dangerous due to his lengthy criminal history.

The fugitive was described as a Black man, standing about 6 foot 1, weighing approximately 200 pounds. Wallace says the suspect may be wearing a dark colored shirt.

Authorities say they have a large perimeter surrounding the area.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Sheriff's office at (936) 642-1421.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestfugitivesex abuse against children
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX ABUSE AGAINST CHILDREN
Gymnastics coach sentenced to prison for sex assault of child
Man gets maximum sentence allowed for abusing 3 young children
Babysitter gets 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to raping boy
Witnesses describe life inside R Kelly's 'Chocolate Factory'
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News