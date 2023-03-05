HPD, Crime Stoppers looking for man accused of stealing over $10,000 worth of guns in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers need the public's help identifying a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of firearms in SW Houston.
On Jan. 24, 2023, at 7:40 a.m., a suspect robbed a home in the 8400 block of Bluegate Court.
The unidentified man stole over $10,000 in firearms during the robbery, police said.
He is described as a Black man with a medium build, wearing black jeans, black shoes, a green shirt, and eyeglasses, police said.
Video surveillance captured the suspect leaving the scene with what appeared to be a shopping cart with a cover.
For any information leading up to the charging or arrest of the suspect, Crime Stoppers Houston may pay up to $5,000.
Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.