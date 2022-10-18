Whereabouts of $47,000 worth of guns and ammunition are unknown after burglary in NE Houston

Officials need your help identifying two people police suspect stole approximately $47,000 worth of gun and ammunition at North East Houston business.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The whereabouts of approximately $47,000 worth of guns and ammunition are unknown after police suspect two people of burglarizing a business in northeast Houston on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Police have yet to identify the two suspects, but have video surveillance capturing the images of the suspects burglarizing the business and leaving in a white pickup truck with the stolen items in an unknown direction of travel.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Property and Financial Crimes are now asking for your help in identifying the suspects who police say are responsible for the burglary at the business located at the 5400 block of Kelley Street.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.