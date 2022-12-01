HPD searching for man accused of fleeing with cupcakes after punching store clerk in the face

HPD said the man initially walked around the store before pulling out a knife, jumping over the counter, and punching the female store clerk, who stopped the man from stabbing her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need help searching for a man accused of stealing a bag of cupcakes after punching a store clerk in the face in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department said at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, a man went inside a convenience store at the 6000 block of Almeda Road near Hermann Park.

Officials said the man initially acted like a customer and walked around the store before pulling out a knife.

Surveillance shows the man jumping over the counter and punching the female clerk, knocking her to the floor.

HPD said the man then attempted to stab the clerk multiple times, but she was able to keep him from doing so by holding onto his arm.

That's when a customer walked into the store, saw what was happening, and told the man to stop while calling the police.

The man stopped assaulting the clerk, grabbed the bag of cupcakes, and fled the store, HPD said.

Police describe the suspect as a Black, dark-skinned man, around 5 feet 10 inches tall with curly hair, wearing a maroon shirt and black sweatpants.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.