Surveillance video shows 3 suspects wanted in deadly stabbing of man in east Houston parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have released surveillance video of three suspects wanted in the fatal stabbing of a man in east Houston last week.

Last Thursday, May 4, Houston police responded to a man found lying unresponsive with a stab wound at a parking lot on Federal Road at about 2:40 a.m.

Officials said two good Samaritans tried to save the victim, identified as 34-year-old Sean Martinez, before paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead.

In a video released on Thursday, three suspects can be seen running after a man believed to be Martinez as he ran away backwards.

Investigators believe Martinez was attacked by the suspects, who took off on foot.

The suspects are described as young Hispanic men, with two wearing black hoodies. One suspect was said to be wearing black pants, another white pants, and the third wore white or gray shorts.

Anyone with information on the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.