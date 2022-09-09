Man stabbed to death in parking lot of hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport

Police said as the victim was being taken to the hospital, he asked someone to call his mother. He was stabbed at least twice in the groin and chest area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are trying to track down a killer who stabbed a man to death outside a hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Officers said they found a blood trail outside the Courtyard by Marriott on JFK Boulevard.

Police said they're not getting a lot of help from witnesses regarding what happened.

The deadly stabbing happened around 1 a.m. in the back parking lot of the hotel.

The victim, who police said is a man in his 30s, was found bleeding profusely.

Investigators said some people in the area heard a commotion and then saw the man on the ground, but they never actually saw what happened.

The victim had at least two stab wounds to his groin and his chest.

It appeared that the victim either made his way around to the front of the building or he had help, police said.

Just a few feet away from the front door is where bystanders were trying to help him.

Several 911 calls were made and the man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died

As for what caused the stabbing, investigators said the details are murky.

Investigators said the victim was with a friend at the hotel when the stabbing happened. That person is now being questioned by police.

"The male was with at last one other individual, we believe, who we do have in custody. He is not believed to be a suspect at this time, a witness only, a friend," Det. Jason Escobar said. "Unfortunately, he is not being very cooperative at this point. But we will be questioning him further."

Police said as the victim was being taken to the hospital, he asked someone to call his mother. His family reportedly lives out of state and they've been notified of what happened.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.