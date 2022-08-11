Man stabbed by woman at gas station in east Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is hospitalized after being stabbed at a gas station in east Harris County, according to deputies.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing in the 1100 block of Freeport Street.

Investigators said a man was stabbed at the gas station by an unknown woman.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There were no further details. This is an ongoing investigation.