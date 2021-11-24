pornography

CEO of company charged after allegedly showing 2 girls porn at Walmart in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The CEO of a consulting firm has been charged with display of harmful material to a minor after two young girls complained he showed them pornography on his phone at a Walmart in Katy.

Bryan Charles Linn, 62, approached the girls, ages 7 and 4 at a Walmart in the 25100 block of Market Place Drive last week, according to police.

According to court documents, the girls told their mother that Linn pulled out his phone and showed them a "naked blonde woman, moving her body..."

The mother tried to confront Linn, who was hiding behind a stand, but he immediately left the store when she complained to a store employee.

Court documents state the mother was able to identify Linn after watching surveillance store video.

The Katy Police Department was contacted after the incident and is leading the investigation.

Using surveillance video, an officer was able to capture Linn's license plate, according to court records. After running Linn's license plate, authorities determined he is the CEO of BLDS, LLC.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said he is not related to the victims.
