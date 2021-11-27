deadly shooting

Man shot and killed outside southwest Houston store, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for shooting a man to death in the parking lot of a convenience store in southwest Houston.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times Friday at about 8:10 p.m. in a parking lot on Clarewood near Fondren.

The 41-year-old man managed to drive a short distance down the street until he went unconscious, according to police. He was rushed to the hospital where police said he later died.

Police have reason to believe the man was targeted.

A description of the suspect was not released, but police did release surveillance photos of the suspect's vehicle. It appears to be a white, four-door car that is missing its front bumper.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle or suspect is urged to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

