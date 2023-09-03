Passenger injured during drive-by shooting in N. Harris County while in Lyft, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating an active scene where one person was injured in what is believed to have been a targeted shooting.

The incident happened along FM 1960 between Kuykendahl and the North Freeway just before 2 p.m., according to officials.

HCSO said the victim, a man in his early 20s, was picked up by a Lyft driver. Shortly after, shots were fired toward the car and hit the man several times, including his face.

The driver was not injured in the gunfire, officials said.

The victim is expected to survive, according to officials.

