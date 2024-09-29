Suspect flees after woman is shot in both legs during drive-by shooting in Acres Homes, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in the city's Acres Homes area early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at W. Montgomery and W. Little York Road just after 12:30 a.m.

Police said the woman was standing in a parking lot when officials said an unknown red pickup truck drove by and opened fire at the woman, hitting her.

The victim was struck in both her legs. Officials said she was taken to the hospital and is stable.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene shortly afterward toward I-45, police said.

HPD said they are viewing camera footage and talking to those who witnessed the shooting.