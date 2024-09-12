Unsuspecting drivers caught in middle of rolling shootout near Cy-Falls HS, dashcam video shows

Dashcam footage shows two men firing from a car in what appeared to be a rolling shootout on Tuckerton and Huffmeister, near Cy-Falls High School.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver's dashcam caught a terrifying gunfight near Cypress Falls High School on Monday night.

It happened at the intersection of Tuckerton and Huffmeister roads at about 8 p.m.

The video shared with ABC13 shows two men firing from a moving car. The driver was shooting from the open window. The passenger was firing over the roof with what appeared to be a gun modified to make it fully automatic.

As many as eight rounds ricocheted off the ground and appeared to be coming from off-camera, and a gunman eventually jumped into another moving car to get away.

In the middle of the flying bullets were drivers who appeared to have no involvement with the shooters. One called 911 to report the shooting and noted the location, which was right outside Cypress Falls High School, where teachers, students, and parents had just gathered for an open house.

The drivers sitting at the red light on Tuckerton were terrified by what was unfolding. One told ABC13 that she only focused on getting out of the situation.

There were no reports of injuries in the exchange, which is now under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

