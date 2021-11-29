deadly shooting

Man fatally shot in head outside SW Houston apartment complex, police say

By
Man fatally shot in head outside SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to police.

Police were called to the shooting scene in the 7200 block of Bellerive Drive. Upon arrival, police said they found the man dead in a car with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the man had been shot inside the apartment complex. Witnesses said they heard five or six gunshots coming from the back of the apartment complex.

"It was a bunch and he was screaming. I don't know what he was saying, but he was running," one man said.

The victim's cousin tried loading him into a car to go get help.

Police said they are looking for two suspects who fled the scene, but did not provide a description of them.
