Suspect reports shooting man in face during confrontation over driving in NE Harris Co.: Deputies

Monday, July 31, 2023 1:32PM
Man shot in face dies after confronting man for his driving: Deputies
The suspected shooter had originally fled the scene but later reported the incident to the sheriff's office, deputies say. He is not being charged at this time.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the face and died in northeast Harris County after what witnesses say stemmed from a road rage incident.

Deputies said they found a 22-year-old man they identified as Javier Alvarado on Pablo Trail and Viscaro Lane at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The suspected shooter fled the scene in a vehicle but later contacted the sheriff's office to report the shooting.

Investigators determined that Alvarado was armed when he confronted the shooter over his driving in the neighborhood.

The shooter cooperated with the investigation and is not being charged at this time. The case will be presented to a grand jury for review.

