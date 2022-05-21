man shot

Police looking for men accused of shooting man in his 70s in attempted robbery on Gulf Fwy feeder

Driver shot during attempted robbery on Gulf Freeway feeder, HPD say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the suspects who shot a man in his 70s during an attempted robbery on the Gulf Freeway Friday night.

The man was driving with his wife on the Gulf Freeway feeder road at about 10 p.m., according to police.

When the man turned onto Broad Street police said two young men riding bicycles rode up next to their mini van and pointed a gun.

The man was then shot in the hand.

"We're trying to figure out exactly if he was trying to rob him for the car or what but he started shooting into the vehicle. They took off in the van. They actually took one of the bicycles underneath the van which is still stuck underneath the car," said Lt. R. Wilkens.

The two suspects got away.

The man is expected to be OK, and his wife was not hurt, police said.
