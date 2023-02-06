Police looking for suspects in 2 separate robberies, leaving man shot in downtown Houston

In one of the robberies, a suspect shot a victim as he was walking to his car at a commercial parking lot on St. Joseph Parkway. The second robbery took place earlier that night on Polk Street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for suspects in two separate robberies committed on the same day, one of which left a man shot, according to Houston police.

The Houston Police Department said both robberies happened on Sunday, Jan. 8. in the downtown area.

The first robbery happened at the 1500 block of Polk Street. In this incident, police said the victim was walking toward his car when a suspect came out of a four-door sedan, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his things.

HPD said the suspect took the victim's things, got back in the sedan, and fled the scene.

Later that night, at about 11:30 p.m., two victims were walking to their car at a commercial parking lot at the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway, where the second robbery allegedly took place.

In this robbery, which was caught on surveillance video, the suspect exited a newer model white sedan and ran up to the victims holding a gun, demanding their things.

The victims can then be seen running away from the suspect, who fired several rounds, striking one of the victims and leading him to fall to the ground.

According to police, the suspect then ran up to the victim that was shot but turned around and went back into the white sedan, fleeing the scene.

That victim was treated for his injuries and was released from the hospital, HPD said.

Authorities also mentioned the suspects were caught on video at a concert venue downtown before the second robbery on St. Joseph Parkway.

HPD described one suspect as a Black man with a dark complexion and a slim build, wearing all-black clothing, white tennis shoes, multiple necklaces, and holding a black gun. The vehicle used during the robberies is described as a four-door white sedan. No other suspect descriptions were provided.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

