HPD seeks silver sedan tied to Washington Corridor shooting that left 1 man dead in December

Police said a man was walking through an apartment complex parking area when they were approached by two suspects and shots were fired.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a silver sedan tied to a murder in the Washington Corridor area last year.

A man was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Summer Street, which is just off Studemont Street and a couple of blocks away from Washington Avenue, on Dec. 1, 2022.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man shot to death not too far from Washington Avenue, Houston police says

Surveillance video captured a silver or light-colored four-door Hyundai sedan drive into the location during the shooting, according to police.

Police released a photo of the sedan on Tuesday, in hopes that someone might recognize it.

HPD said one suspect exited the vehicle and started shooting at the victim, striking him multiple times. The sedan then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, which shows rates of various crimes in Houston by specific areas, shows just one homicide recorded over the last 12 months -- before the Dec. 1 incident -- in the designated "Memorial Park, West End, Ashbury and Cottage Grove" area that includes the shooting scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and.or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.