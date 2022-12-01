Man shot to death not too far from Washington Avenue, Houston police says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after shots rang out on Thursday in one of Houston's trendiest areas.
The Houston Police Department tweeted information just after 4 p.m. of a shooting in the 3000 block of Summer Street, which is just off Studemont Street and a couple of blocks up from Washington Avenue, in the Washington Corridor.
The only information police initially provided is that a man is dead at the scene.
A photo accompanied the tweet, showing at least four HPD cruisers, a fire engine, and crime scene tape closing off the street.
A search of the area shows that the investigation appears to be next to the Bellrock Summer Street apartments and the Olivewood Cemetery, just across from the complex.
ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows just one homicide was already recorded over the last 12 months in the designated "Memorial Park, West End, Ashbury and Cottage Grove" area that includes the shooting scene.
This is a developing story. Check back with this post and Eyewitness News broadcasts for updates on the incident.