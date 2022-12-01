Man shot to death not too far from Washington Avenue, Houston police says

The investigation forced a closure on Summer Street, where the Bellrock Apartments and Olivewood Cemetery are located.

Police said a man was walking through an apartment complex parking area when they were approached by two suspects and shots were fired.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after shots rang out on Thursday in one of Houston's trendiest areas.

The Houston Police Department tweeted information just after 4 p.m. of a shooting in the 3000 block of Summer Street, which is just off Studemont Street and a couple of blocks up from Washington Avenue, in the Washington Corridor.

The only information police initially provided is that a man is dead at the scene.

A photo accompanied the tweet, showing at least four HPD cruisers, a fire engine, and crime scene tape closing off the street.

A search of the area shows that the investigation appears to be next to the Bellrock Summer Street apartments and the Olivewood Cemetery, just across from the complex.

HPD posted a photo of an active investigation following reports of a deadly shooting along Summer Street in the trendy Washington Heights area. Houston Police Dept.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows just one homicide was already recorded over the last 12 months in the designated "Memorial Park, West End, Ashbury and Cottage Grove" area that includes the shooting scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with this post and Eyewitness News broadcasts for updates on the incident.