Fight with girlfriend's coworker leads to deadly shooting of man at west Houston apartment, HPD says

Police said the victim went to his on-and-off girlfriend's apartment while her coworker was over, though it's unclear if he was let in or forced his way inside. That's when the argument began.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed in a shooting inside an apartment in west Houston -- all while a child slept close by.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 12400 block of Overbrook Lane near Ashford Hollow Lane around 10:10 p.m. Thursday.

When Houston police arrived, they found a man with two to three gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim's on-and-off girlfriend lives in the apartment.

She was at her apartment on Thursday night with a coworker, who investigators said is the wanted shooter.

The victim went up to the woman's apartment, though it's unclear if he was let in or forced his way in, police said.

Once inside, a confrontation broke out between the victim and the woman's coworker, and that's when the suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun.

The victim was shot two to thee times, though four shell casings were found at the scene, investigators said.

Just a few feet away, the woman's 5-year-old child was sleeping.

"We're being told he was asleep, and the child was there, but he was asleep at the time," Lt. I. Izaguirre said.

The woman and the child were not injured.

Police said the shooter left the scene.

The woman knows the suspect, so investigators said they're hopeful that they can track him down.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.