Man shot 2 women before killing himself at Galena Park home, deputies say

By
GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women were shot by a man who then shot and killed himself in Galena Park overnight, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2500 block of 4th Street.

Investigators said the man shot his 47-year-old girlfriend multiple times.

The woman was taken to a hospital via Life Flight in critical condition.



Investigators said the man also shot a 23-year-old woman, who is related to the 47-year-old victim.

The 23-year-old was hit in the arm, and deputies said her injuries weren't as severe. She was also taken to a hospital.

After shooting the two women, deputies said the man shot and killed himself.

Investigators said there were other people in the house at the time of the shooting.

Detectives were talking to them about what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation, but it appears that this is going to be a domestic violence issue," Sgt. Ben Beall said. "We do not have identification on the male at this point, but he apparently was in a relationship with the female."

The shooter was 50 years old, according to Beall.

SEE ALSO: Grim milestone: Houston sets 20-year record for deadly domestic violence cases
Join Eyewitness News anchor Brhe Berry for a town hall highlighting the rise in deadly domestic violence cases in Houston and Texas.



Earlier this year, Action 13 held a town hall focusing on domestic violence cases in the Houston area.

In March, officials said deadly cases of domestic violence have been rising since the start of the pandemic.

Harris County saw a 40% increase in domestic violence homicides from 2019 to 2020.

Across Texas, there was a 23% increase over the same period.

