ABC13 town hall to explore rise in Houston domestic violence cases

By
Harris Co. saw 40% increase in domestic violence cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The deadly rash of domestic violence cases in Texas continues to set records.

Through the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Council of Family Violence discovered a 23% increase in the number of domestic violence homicides statewide.

ABC13, Houston's News Leader, is hosting a one-hour town hall on Thursday, calling attention to this spike in violence and how the community is responding.

Eyewitness News anchor Brhe Berry is gathering a panel of advocates and officials to answer your questions, and connect you with resources that can save your life or the lives of people you love.

Viewers can submit questions for possible inclusion in the town hall here:
Harris County leads the state for domestic violence cases, which was up 40% during the same period, according to council data. Family violence homicides also grew by nearly 80%, and more than half of those homicides involved a gun.

Domestic violence crimes involving a gun also rose by 21%, the council reported.

Calls for help are growing every day. The Houston Area Women's Center said it saw a 36% increase in calls to its crisis hotline from 2019 to 2021, from 39,615 to 53,896 calls.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also visit click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

Viewers can watch the town hall anywhere they stream Eyewitness News, including on Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

Related topics:
houstoncrimeabc13 town hallhomicidedomestic violencecovid 19 pandemic
