HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder after being accused of killing his girlfriend in an apartment in southeast Houston.
Police said JD Doakes shot and killed his 33-year-old girlfriend on Faulkner Street around 6 p.m. Saturday.
The woman was found shot in the living room with a gun near her, according to police.
Officials also said Doakes stayed at the scene until police arrived.
A judge set his bond at $75,000. Doakes is to wear an ankle monitor and not have any contact with the victim's family.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend is now charged with murder
MURDER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News