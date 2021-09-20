Man accused of shooting girlfriend is now charged with murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder after being accused of killing his girlfriend in an apartment in southeast Houston.Police said JD Doakes shot and killed his 33-year-old girlfriend on Faulkner Street around 6 p.m. Saturday.The woman was found shot in the living room with a gun near her, according to police.Officials also said Doakes stayed at the scene until police arrived.A judge set his bond at $75,000. Doakes is to wear an ankle monitor and not have any contact with the victim's family.