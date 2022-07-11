deadly shooting

1 dead, multiple injured in shooting at rental house party in Brazoria County, deputies say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One man was shot and killed, and multiple people were injured at a rental house party near Alvin, Texas, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

On July 10 at 11:46 p.m., deputies said they responded to multiple calls about a shooting at a large party in the 1500 block of County Road 149.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people with gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 23-year-old man, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, a 26-year-old man, was transported by helicopter to southeast Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Investigators later learned that two other victims with gunshot wounds arrived at other nearby hospitals. Both of those victims were treated and released.

Deputies believe more than 100 people were in attendance during the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact investigator Sosa at (979) 864-2223.

BCSO asks anyone with pictures or video during this gathering to email those to Sosa or submit them anonymously through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers website.
