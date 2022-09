Fire officials investigating cause of house fire that killed man in Crosby

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office and Crosby fire officials were seen investigating at the scene.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of a house fire that killed a man in the Crosby area on Friday morning.

Crosby fire officials and the fire marshals were seen investigating at the house in the 13300 block of Seaberg Road.

HCFMO said one elderly man was killed.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the flames.

