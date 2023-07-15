Police are investigating a triple shooting at an after-hours club on Fulton near Beryy Street in north Houston.

Argument at after-hours club in north Houston leaves 3 people shot, suspect detained, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument inside an after-hours club led to a triple-shooting in north Houston early Saturday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department is trying to determine who was the target after gunfire erupted at the club on Fulton near Berry at about 4 a.m.

Three people, including two men and a woman, were reportedly shot.

They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police said it all happened when there was an argument inside the club, and the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.

A security guard was able to quickly get the suspected shooter into custody and hold him until officers arrived.

HPD said it's unclear whether the people shot were the intended targets.

The shooting is still under investigation.