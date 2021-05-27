barricaded man

Man refuses to come out of air conditioner inside SW Houston Walmart

Man found inside air conditioner inside SW Houston Walmart

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Walmart workers made an unusual discovery at a store Wednesday in southwest Houston.

Employees found a man hiding in the air conditioning vents inside the store on South Kirkwood near Richmond Avenue, according to Houston police.

Officers said the man refused to come out at first. A SWAT team was brought in, and officers were able to remove the man.

Photos of the scene showed an air conditioning unit access panel on the roof of the store had been breached. There was also damage to portions of the ventilation ducts and ceiling.

The man was checked out by first responders for a mental crisis, police said.

