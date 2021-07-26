barricaded man

Man in custody after barricading himself in apartment, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man in custody after barricading himself in apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was believed to be armed has been taken into custody Monday afternoon after hostage negotiators and SWAT officers tried to get him out of an apartment in west Houston.

It happened in the 2600 block of Lazy Hollow.

According to the Houston Police Department, investigators said the man barricaded himself in an apartment with a woman. Police added two children may have been inside with them.

Police stated the incident began from a domestic disturbance. HPD did not immediately say whether anyone was injured.


Residents are urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbarricaded manhouston police departmenthostagebarricadeswatstandoff
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BARRICADED MAN
End of chase prompts SWAT stand off near UH
Baby at center of SWAT standoff safe, dad in custody, HPD says
Man charged with murder in apartment shooting, HPD says
SWAT situation after deadly shooting ends with no suspect found
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News