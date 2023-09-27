A man is in unknown condition following being hit by a pickup truck driver near Fondren and W. Orem in SW Houston, HPD says.

Man's condition unknown after collision with pickup truck making right turn in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a scene after a cyclist was reportedly hit by a pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon in southwest Houston.

The crash happened in the 13600 block of Fondren Road near W. Orem.

According to officials, the cyclist on the bike was heading eastbound on the westbound side of traffic as the pickup truck, described as a black Ford F-150 model, was making a right turn.

Officers said the driver may not have seen the person on the bicycle.

The cyclist was taken to an area hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time, according to HPD.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.