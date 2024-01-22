All FM-1960 lanes closed at Kenswick Drive after pedestrian hit and killed, Harris Co. Pct. 4 says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed on FM-1960 at Kenswick Drive.

Harris County Pct. 4 said the crash happened in front of the 7-Eleven and Walgreens at the intersection.

Deputies said a male victim was struck by multiple vehicles. A bicycle was reportedly also found in the road.

It's unclear if any of the drivers stopped or if any charges will be filed.

All lanes of FM-1960 are shut down as crews investigate what led up to the deadly crash.

ABC13 is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

