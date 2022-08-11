Separate lightning strikes injure man and ignite Katy house fire

The Houston area was treated to a lightning show in the sky on Wednesday night when storms pushed through the region.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area was treated to a lightning show in the sky on Wednesday night when storms pushed through the region.

It wasn't all entertaining, though. In fact, it was dangerous in certain parts of the region.

Man hit by lightning

Emergency responders were called to a northeast Harris County business for reports of a lightning strike in the parking lot.

The incident was reported at about 7:04 p.m. at 11200 Mesa, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

"A male, possibly 25, was in the parking lot when (he was) reportedly struck by lightning. Units found him unresponsive," Gonzalez tweeted.

The person was hospitalized in "stable but critical condition."

"Hoping he pulls through," Gonzalez added.

Lightning ignites house fire

An ABC13 viewer captured fire crews responding to a home with smoke billowing in the Ventana Lakes subdivision in Katy.

The viewer said the apparent fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Katy Fire Department for information on the incident.

