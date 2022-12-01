Man found dead in bedroom after firefighters extinguish house fire on Houston's southside

Officials said it may have been difficult to find the man during the first two searches because there was a lot of debris and items in the room where he was found.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead after a house fire on Houston's southside overnight.

Firefighters were called to a home on Wenda Street near Martin Luther King Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said they arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Firefighters looked for the homeowner, but didn't find him.

"Initially, they attempted a primary search. It came up negative. They searched the building as they were attempting to attack the fire," District Chief Issac Garcia said. "They subsequently performed a secondary search with other crews and again, found nothing."

It wasn't until firefighters put the fire out that they found the victim -- a man in his 60s -- in a bedroom.

Garcia said it may have been difficult to find the man because there was a lot of debris and items in the room where he was found.

In total, 32 firefighters helped put out the flames. None of them were injured, Garcia said.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.