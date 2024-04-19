Man standing on balcony fatally shot by 2 suspects walking by in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man in northeast Houston on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Sunbru Street shortly after 7 p.m.

HPD patrol officers responded to the area and found the victim unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead, HPD said.

Police said that witnesses recalled the man standing outside on his balcony when two men allegedly walked by and opened fire, hitting the man.

The suspects were described as Black men who drove off in a green Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

Officials did not elaborate on if the victim and two suspects may have interacted with one another before the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at713-308-3600or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. (8477).