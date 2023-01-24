State wants higher bond for 21-year-old accused of decapitating wife in Waller County

Eyewitness News is following up on details in the wake of a gruesome killing in Waller County - a young bride left decapitated, allegedly by her own husband.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Prosecutors have filed a motion to raise the bond amount for a man accused of stabbing his wife multiple times before decapitating her earlier this month.

Jared Dicus, 21, is charged with murder in the death of his newlywed wife, Anggy Diaz, on Jan. 11, 2023. His bond was set at $500,000, but the state says that's not enough.

The motion to raise Dicus' bond cites his behavior following a previous arrest in November 2022.

According to court documents, Dicus was out on bond for a driving while intoxicated charge when Diaz was murdered.

The video above is from a previous report.

Dicus was reportedly arrested on Nov. 20, 2022 for DWI. Following his arrest, Dicus was extremely agitated and threatened the arresting officer, members of the jail staff, and law enforcement, prosecutors say.

The suspect continued to exhibit mood swings and violent behavior, including punching windows, according to court documents. He had to be placed in a restraint chair in order to execute a blood warrant.

Due to the combination of the murder charge and a history of violent behavior, the prosecution argues Dicus' $500,000 bond is not high enough to "protect the community as a whole from his violent tendencies, but also his own family members."

The state argues that a bond of $1 million minimum would be more appropriate.

Investigators said Dicus confessed to killing Diaz at the home they shared on his parents' property on Oak Hollow just south of FM 1488.

His newlywed wife was just 21 years old. They got married last October by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, who posted a smiling picture of the couple on Facebook shortly after the ceremony.

According to Sheriff Troy Guidry, Dicus' father called authorities when they realized something was wrong. Dicus stayed on the scene as investigators arrived. Diaz's head was decapitated, and the sheriff said the scene was bloody.

"A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best," he said.

Guidry said that all family members were taken to the sheriff's department, where they were interviewed, and Dicus was charged.

"Evidence shows the suspect used a kitchen knife," Guidry said, adding that the weapon had been recovered.

