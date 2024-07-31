Man gets 40 years in prison for brutal decapitation death of wife in Waller County home, DA says

A man is facing murder charges after deputies say he confessed to decapitating his wife at their home.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man will spend 40 years in prison as part of a plea agreement in the 2023 brutal murder of his wife, according to the Waller County District Attorney's Office.

On Wednesday, Jared James Dicus pleaded guilty to the death of his wife, Anggy Diaz, the district attorney's office said.

Diaz and Dicus were married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon. Months later, in January 2023, authorities responded to the horrifying scene at the newlyweds' home.

Authorities said the two lived in a home behind Dicus' parents' house. There, deputies found the residence covered in blood, and Diaz decapitated and dismembered. Dicus later confessed to killing Diaz at their home in Oak Hollow.

The case sent shockwaves through the neighborhood. Now, more than a year later, the DA's office said that during the pre-trial phase of the case, questions did arise about Dicus' mental health, but after a court-ordered examination, he was deemed competent to stand trial.

As part of Dicus' plea agreement, he also waived his rights to appeal the verdict, the sentence, and any potential defense to the prosecution.

In addition, before the sentencing, the DA's office talked with Diaz's family about Dicus' 40-year sentence.

"Waller County does not tolerate domestic violence. Heinous crimes like this one will not go unanswered. We will seek justice for the victims of domestic violence and send a message to the perpetrators that here, we fight for our victims. The DA's office also thanks the Waller County Sheriff's Office for their thorough investigation and their service to the victim's family and to the people of Waller County," Waller County District Attorney Sean Whittmore said.

Dicus will not be eligible for parole until 2043.