Friends and family hold candlelight vigil of Waller Co. woman decapitated by husband

Anggy Diaz's told ABC13 in an interview that they want to remember her as a vivacious, happy, and beloved young woman.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends of a woman who was found decapitated inside her Waller County home held a vigil in her honor.

The family spoke with ABC13 and said they're grateful for the community's support and outpouring of love, and they hope to get her body back to Nicaragua, where she will be laid to rest.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman's murder shakes Waller County community; neighbors say suspect 'protected those he love'

Unable to hold back her tears, Idis Diaz sat alongside the mother of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz, telling ABC13 the family is living a nightmare and are struggling to cope with their enormous loss.

More than a hundred friends, family, and community members showed up to the candlelight vigil in honor of Diaz.

A memorial full of flowers, candles, and balloons surrounded a photo of Anggy, with many in attendance holding candles as they paid their respects.

Diaz's body was found by Waller Co. Sheriff's officers on Wednesday.

The person accused of killing Diaz is her husband, 21-year-old Jared Dicus, who is currently behind bars and being held on a $500,000 bond.

A special fundraiser was held earlier Saturday in honor of Diaz, and all proceeds gathered will go on to help cover funeral costs.

As family members struggle to cope with their loss, they can't help but remember Anggy as a vivacious, happy, and beloved young woman who will be missed.