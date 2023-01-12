Neighbor says suspect arrested in woman's decapitation in Waller County is her husband

A neighbor told us the suspect is the woman's husband, but authorities haven't confirmed that. The man allegedly made strange posts on social media last week, but no one thought he'd do something horrific.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old woman was found decapitated Wednesday evening at a home in Waller County, the sheriff's office confirms.

Deputies found the woman at a home on Oak Hollow, just south of FM 1488, Sheriff Troy Guidry said.

According to Guidry, the suspect is in custody. A neighbor told ABC13 the suspect is the victim's husband.

ABC13 spoke with a neighbor who said that at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at the home where the woman's headless body was found.

We're told the family who lives at the home has three children. The older two sons are in their 20s, and the neighbor said he knows which son is accused of the murder.

ABC13 is not sharing any names because it has not been confirmed by authorities, but the neighbor said the suspect and victim lived in the back property of the home.

The neighbor said he heard the suspect was making strange posts on social media last week, but he never imagined something horrific would happen.

"He was just never the crazy one. Never the type to do something violent. He protected those he loved and cared about," the neighbor said.

We will share any updates once we hear more from the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

