Man shot to death while trying to stop car break-in, HPD says

HPD homicide investigators are looking for clues Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Summit Meadow, near Fondren, in southwest Houston.
According to police, the victim's body was found at about 6 a.m. in the driveway of his home. Detectives believe he was shot about an hour and a half earlier.
Detectives believe the shooter got away on foot.
Police were canvassing the neighborhood for possible surveillance cameras that may have captured a suspect or suspects.
They are also looking for any neighbors who may have seen or heard anything around the time of the shooting.
The victim's identity still remains undisclosed.
This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
